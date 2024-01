Corporate Deal

Peloton Equity has placed an investment in physician practice management company OnPoint Healthcare Partners in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Withers Bergman LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenville, Connecticut-based Peloton Equity was advised by Goodwin Procter. OnPoint Healthcare, which is based in Dallas, was represented by a Withers Bergman team.

January 31, 2024, 11:09 AM

