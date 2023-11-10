Corporate Deal

Advantive, a portfolio company of TA Associates, announced its acquisition of Abaca Systems, a business management software provider for the packaging industry, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tampa, Florida-based Advantive was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Carlos Gil Rivas and Adrian Duncan. Counsel information for Abaca Systems, which is based in Lancashire, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

November 10, 2023, 10:47 AM

