Corporate Deal

Funds affiliated with investment firms Cressey & Co. and Health Enterprise Partners (HEP) have acquired the InterMed Group, a health care technology services platform, from Granite Bridge Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Cressey & Company was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Maggie Flores. Counsel information for Granite Bridge, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Health Care

January 06, 2023, 7:18 AM