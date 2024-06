Corporate Deal

Vantage Data Centers, a provider of hyperscale data center campuses, was counseled by Clifford Chance in a debt issuance valued at 600 million sterling pounds ($767.1 million). The Clifford Chance team was led by partners Jemma Dick, Emma Matebalavu and William Sutton.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2024, 5:05 PM

nature of claim: /