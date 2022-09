Corporate Deal

Axar Capital Management announced that it has acquired life insurance company Pavonia Life Insurance Co. of Michigan in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Axar Capital was advised by Conyers; Debevoise & Plimpton and a Dykema Gossett team. Counsel information for Pavonia Life, based in Durham, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Health & Life Insurance

September 20, 2022, 10:11 AM