Corporate Deal

Acquia has agreed to acquire the website accessibility platform Monsido from web and android app development company CivicPlus. The transaction, announced Nov. 14, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Manhattan, Kansas-based CivicPlus was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Matthew Guercio and Stephanie Moran. Counsel information for Acquia, based in Boston, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

November 17, 2023, 10:35 AM

nature of claim: /