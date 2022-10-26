Corporate Deal

Creek Road Miners Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company that uses natural gas to power its operations, and energy company Prairie Operating Co. have announced plans to merge in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie and Vinson & Elkins. The transaction, announced Oct. 25, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Park City, Utah-based Creek Road is advised by Baker McKenzie. Prairie Operating, based in Norman, Oklahoma, is advised by Vinson & Elkins.

Energy

October 26, 2022, 9:52 AM