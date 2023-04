Corporate Deal

Heliogen Inc., an artificial intelligence-focused renewable energy company, has received a non-binding acquisition proposal from Continuum Renewables Inc. in a deal guided by Cooley. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pasadena, California-based Heliogen was represented by a Cooley team. Counsel information for Continuum Renewables, which is based in Cohoes, New York, was not immediately available.

April 17, 2023, 6:52 AM

