Corporate Deal

BioAge Labs, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, filed with the SEC on Sept. 3 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Richmond, California-based company was advised by a Fenwick & West team led by partners Julia Forbess, Robert Freedman, Michael Pilo and Matthew Rossiter. Cooley partners Div Gupta, Charlie Kim and Denny Won counseled the IPO's underwriters, led by Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group, Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 04, 2024, 11:12 AM