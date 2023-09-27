Corporate Deal

GlaxoSmithKline and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have agreed to enter a clinical trail agreement with Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. The trial will determine whether Lixte's death receptor-1 blocking monoclonal antibody may increase the effectiveness of an ovarian clear cell immunotherapy treatment. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pasadena, California-based Lixte Biotechnology was advised by Cooley. Counsel information for GlaxoSmithKline, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 27, 2023, 9:14 AM

