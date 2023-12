Corporate Deal

Global Blue Group Holding AG has placed a strategic equity investment in internet and technology company Tencent. Financial terms were not disclosed. Switzerland-based Global Blue was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Niederer Kraft Frey. Shenzhen, China-based Tencent Holdings was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners James Lin and Paul Marquardt.

Banking & Financial Services

December 05, 2023, 11:51 AM

