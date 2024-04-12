Corporate Deal

OceanSound Partners, in partnership with Energy Impact Partners have acquired customer engagement software provider Message Broadcast from LINK Mobility. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based OceanSound was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Schjodt. Kirkland & Ellis and Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt served as legal counsel to EIP. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Adam Larson and Adam Garmezy. Counsel information for LINK Mobility was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

April 12, 2024, 12:44 PM

