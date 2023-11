Corporate Deal

The Republic of Uruguay was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a bond offering valued at $700 million. Shearman & Sterling advised underwriters BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Group and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. The Shearman & Sterling team was led by partner Alejandro Gordano and Lorenz Haselberger. The Cleary Gottlieb Steen team included partner Juan Giraldez. The notes come due 2034.

Banking & Financial Services

November 08, 2023, 8:55 AM

nature of claim: /