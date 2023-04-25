Corporate Deal

Endeavor Group Holdings has agreed to sell its sports education subsidiary IMG Academy to BPEA EQT, in partnership with Nord Anglia Education, for $1.25 billion. The transaction, announced April 25, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Beverly Hills, California-based Endeavor Group was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Michael Anastasio, Sean Denvir and Justin Hamill. Counsel information for BPEA EQT, which is based in Hong Kong, was not immediately available.

