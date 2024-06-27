Corporate Deal

Lineage Inc., a global cold storage company, filed with the SEC on June 24 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Novi, Michigan-based company was advised by Venable and a Latham & Watkins team that included partners Julian Kleindorfer and Lewis Kneib. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley, were represented by Goodwin Procter partners Scott Chase and David Roberts.

Real Estate

June 27, 2024, 9:57 AM