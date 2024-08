Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Cloudbreak Health, a GTCR portfolio company and a provider of video remote interpretation services for the healthcare industry, in its acquisition of Voyce Inc., a tech-enabled language services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland team was led by partner Neil Vohra. Voyce, which is based in Sunrise, Florida, was advised by Dentons.



August 26, 2024, 1:06 PM