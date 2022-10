Corporate Deal

Quest Diagnostics has agreed to acquire the outreach laboratory services business of Summa Health. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Oct. 5, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Secaucus, New Jersey-based Quest is advised by a Dechert team that includes corporate partner Michael Darby. Counsel information for Summa Health, based in Akron, Ohio, was not immediately available.

Health Care

October 06, 2022, 9:50 AM