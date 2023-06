Corporate Deal

Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in medical device developer and manufacturer BIOCORP Production SA for a total equity value of approximately 154 million euros ($165 million). Denmark-based Novo Nordisk was advised by Bird & Bird. BIOCORP, which is based in Issoire, France, was represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 07, 2023, 7:39 AM

