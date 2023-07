Corporate Deal

New Day Diagnostics has agreed to acquire Epigenomics AG, a diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Knoxville, Tennessee-based New Day was advised by Brock Shipe Klenk; Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe; and a Merchant & Gould team. Counsel information for Epigenomics, which is based in Berlin, was not immediately available.

Health Care

July 25, 2023, 9:26 AM

