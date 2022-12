Corporate Deal

AppHarvest has sold its high-tech controlled environment agriculture facility located in Berea, Kentucky, to Mastronardi Berea LLC, a joint venture between Mastronardi Produce and COFRA Holding, for $127 million. Mastronardi Berea was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that includes partners Ethan Goldman, Brian Hirsch, Leonard Kreynin, Howard Shelanski and Eli Vonnegut. Counsel information for AppHarvest was not immediately available.

Agriculture

December 29, 2022, 12:36 PM