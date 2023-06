Corporate Deal

General Motors Financial Co. Inc. was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.85 billion. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented underwriters BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Morgan Stanley, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Davis Polk team included partners Marcel Fausten and Mario Verdolini.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 6:51 AM

