Bowen Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, filed with the SEC on May 19 for a $60 million initial public offering. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Graubard Miller partner David A. Miller. The underwriters, led by EarlyBirdCapital Inc., were represented by Winston & Strawn partner Michael Blankenship.

May 22, 2023, 8:24 AM

