Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Angeles Equity Partners has secured over $540 million after announcing the final close of its equity fund, Angeles Equity Partners II LP. New York-based Angeles Equity was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Justin Solomon, Peter Connolly, Matthew Pinegar and Shandy Pinkowski.

Investment Firms

August 16, 2023, 10:22 AM

nature of claim: /