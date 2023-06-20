Corporate Deal

Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire DICE Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral drugs used to treat chronic immunology diseases, for approximately $2.4 billion. The transaction, announced June 20, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Brueck and Chelsea Darnell. DICE Therapeutics, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Fenwick & West.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 20, 2023, 10:12 AM

nature of claim: /