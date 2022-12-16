Corporate Deal

Hillenbrand Inc. has agreed to sell its Batesville business segment, a burial and cremation products provider, to an affiliate of private equity firm LongRange Capital for $762 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 15, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Batesville, Indiana-based Hillenbrand is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. LongRange, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, is represented by Greenberg Traurig. Sullivan & Cromwell is guiding Evercore, acting as financial advisor to Hillenbrand. The Sullivan & Cromwell team includes partner Stephen M. Kotran.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 9:16 AM