Corporate Deal

3M has agreed to sell assets associated with its dental local anesthetic portfolio to Pierrel SpA for approximately $70 million. The transaction, announced May 2, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M is advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partner Aaron Meyers. Counsel information for Pierrel, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 04, 2023, 11:16 AM

nature of claim: /