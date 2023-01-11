Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Inflexion, by way of partnership capital funding, announced that it has placed a minority investment in Proteros Biostructures GmbH, a drug discovery contract research organization. The transaction, announced Jan. 9, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Inflexion was advised by Travers Smith. The Travers Smith team was led by partner Tom Hartwright. Proteros' majority shareholder was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partner Daniel Moritz.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 11, 2023, 9:43 AM