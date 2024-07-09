Corporate Deal

Dynamix Corp., blank check company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on July 8 to raise approximately $150 million in an initial public offering. The company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Maples and Calder. The team includes Gibson Dunn partners Evan D'Amico and Gerry Spedale and Maples and Calder partner Michael Johns. The underwriters, led by Cohen & Co. Capital Markets, are represented by Vinson & Elkins partners Mark Kelly and Ramey Layne.

July 09, 2024, 3:09 PM