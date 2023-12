Corporate Deal

Ignite Visibility, a Mountaingate Capital portfolio company, announced that it has acquired digital marketing agency Integrated Digital Strategies. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Diego-based Ignite Visibility was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partners Dario Avram and Tyler Sewell. Integrated Digital, which is based in Orlando, Florida, was represented by Karr Tuttle Campbell.

December 08, 2023, 11:12 AM

