Corporate Deal

CORE Industrial Partners announced the successful completion of its take-private transaction of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based CORE Industrial was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by partners Lee Blum, Adam Wexner and Carlo Zenkner. Counsel information for Fathom Digital was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 23, 2024, 10:02 AM

