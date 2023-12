Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital, together with one of its affiliates, has completed the acquisition of information technology systems provider Mainline Information Systems. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins. Mainline Information Systems, which is based in Tallahassee, Florida, was represented by a King & Spalding team.

Technology

December 06, 2023, 11:17 AM

