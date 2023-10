Corporate Deal

Essential Utilities Inc. has agreed to sell its three non-utility microgrid and district energy properties in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to Cordia for $165 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in late 2023. Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based Essential Utilities was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Alexander Fine. Counsel information for Cordia, which is based in Phoenix, Arizona, was not immediately available.

October 04, 2023, 11:52 AM

