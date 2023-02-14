Corporate Deal

United Community Banks Inc. has agreed to acquire First Miami Bancorp., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, First National Bank of South Miami, for an all-stock consideration of approximately $116 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 13, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Greenville, South Carolina-based United Community is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Brandon C. Price. First Miami, which is based in Miami, is represented by Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg and Gozdecki, Del Giudice, Americus, Farkas & Brocato.

Banking & Financial Services

February 14, 2023, 6:59 AM