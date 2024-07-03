Corporate Deal

First Foundation has received a $228 million aggregate investment from affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Canyon Partners, Strategic Value Bank Partners, North Reef Capital and other investors. Dallas-based First Foundation was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team. Fortress Investment, which is based in New York, was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Jefferies Financial Group, which acted as financial adviser to First Foundation. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton served as legal counsel to Canyon Partners.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2024, 1:28 PM