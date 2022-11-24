Corporate Deal

Berry Global Group announced the appointment of three new independent members to the company’s board of directors and the formation of a capital allocation committee. The company also announced a mutual cooperation agreement with shareholders Ancora Holdings Group and Eminence Capital LP. Evansville, Indiana-based Berry Global was advised by Latham & Watkins team led by Chicago-based partners Christopher Drewry and Bradley Faris. Ancora, which is based in Chicago, is advised by Olshan Frome Wolosky.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 24, 2022, 9:27 AM