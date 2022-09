Corporate Deal

Investment firm Clearlake Capital Group announced that it has secured $2.5 billion after announcing the close of its oversubscribed Clearlake Opportunities Partners III fund. Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake is advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Marco V. Masotti and Matthew B. Goldstein.

Investment Firms

September 20, 2022, 11:43 AM