Skyepharma Production SAS is going public via SPAC merger with eureKING. As a result of the merger, Skyepharma will be listed on the Euronext. Skyepharma, which is based in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, France, was represented by Claris Avocats. The SPAC was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Linklaters. The Willkie Farr team was led by partner Fabrice Veverka.

May 19, 2023, 11:30 AM

