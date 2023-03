Corporate Deal

Akamai Technologies has agreed to acquire cloud-based storage provider Ondat in a deal guided by Hogan Lovells. The transaction, announced March 2, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akamai is advised by a Hogan Lovells team led by partner Alex Aber. Counsel information for Ondat, based in London, was not immediately available.

Cybersecurity

March 03, 2023, 8:04 AM