Corporate Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. was counseled by Debevoise & Plimpton; Womble Bond Dickinson; and Potter Anderson & Corroon in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $28 billion. The Debevoise & Plimpton team included partners Matthew Kaplan and Benjamin Pedersen.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 23, 2023, 9:18 AM

