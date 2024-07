Corporate Deal

Calisa Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, filed with the SEC on June 28 for a $60 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Graubard Miller partner David A. Miller. The underwriters, led by EarlyBirdCapital, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Douglas Ellenoff and Stuart Neuhauser.

Investment Firms

July 01, 2024, 9:21 AM