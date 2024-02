Corporate Deal

Westrock Coffee Company was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in a debt offering worth $72 million. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Gregory Pessin, Brandon Price and Eiko Stange. The notes come due 2029.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 16, 2024, 7:41 AM

