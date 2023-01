Corporate Deal

Private equity investor Ridgemont Equity Partners, together with Nonantum Capital Partners and the company’s management and co-founders announced the recapitalization of intermodal logistics provider RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Ridgemont was advised by Alston & Bird. RoadOne, which is based in Randolph, Massachusetts, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

Transportation & Logistics

January 06, 2023, 8:01 AM