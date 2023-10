Corporate Deal

Reed Smith guided Wind Point Partners on its purchase of Assisi Pet Care Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Reed Smith team included partners Ravi Pattani, Bradley Schmarak and Sam Webster. Counsel information for Melton Mowbray, United Kingdom-based Assisi Pet Care was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 17, 2023, 5:21 PM

