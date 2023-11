Corporate Deal

Milbank has guided Lumina Capital Management in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $575 million. The issuance was announced Nov. 7 by New York-based New Fortress Energy Inc. The financing will be used to help complete construction of a 630 megawatt Barcarena power plant based in Brazil. The Milbank team was led by partner Dan Bartfeld.

Energy

November 13, 2023, 7:47 AM

