Gauzy Ltd., a smart glass film manufacturer, filed with the SEC on April 12 to raise approximately $75 million in an initial public offering. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Gornitzky & Co. and Greenberg Traurig. The Greenberg Traurig team includes partners Gary Emmanuel, David Huberman and Mark Selinger. The underwriters, led by Barclays, are represented by Latham & Watkins and Goldfarb Gross Seligman & Co.

April 16, 2024, 12:21 PM

