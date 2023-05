Corporate Deal

Granite Ridge Resources Inc. was counseled by Holland & Knight in a debt offering. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Holland & Knight team was led by partners Amy Curtis and Jeremiah Mayfield. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters BofA Securities. The Davis Polk team included partners Derek Dostal and Byron Rooney.

May 22, 2023, 7:40 AM

