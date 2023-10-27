Corporate Deal

WEX, a commerce platform for businesses, has agreed to purchase Payzer, a high-growth, cloud-based, field service management software provider, for $250 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 26, is expected to close before the end of 2023. Portland, Maine-based WEX was advised by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team led by partner Andrew Bonnes. Counsel information for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Payzer was not immediately available.

