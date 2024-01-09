Corporate Deal

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma for approximately $2 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 8, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. La Jolla, California-based Ambrx was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Ray Bogenrief, Maria Raptis, Graham Robinson, Resa Schlossberg, Chade Severin and Moshe Spinowitz. Counsel information for Johnson & Johnson was not immediately available.

January 09, 2024

