Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has acquired a minority stake in private real estate lender Churchill Real Estate in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ was advised by Baker McKenzie. Churchill Real Estate, which is based in New York, was represented by a Fried Frank team led by corporate partner Adam B. Cohen.

December 13, 2023, 10:24 AM

