Claure Group has agreed to purchase a minority stake in Brightstar Capital Partners in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Brightstar Capital was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Emma Lange-Novak, Saif I. Shah Mohammed, Jordan Murray and August Sangese. Counsel information was not available for Claure Group.

May 16, 2023, 12:38 PM

